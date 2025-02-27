Johan Ghazali picking Superlek Kiatmoo9 to come out on top in Japan: "I don't think Nabil can beat him just yet"

Nabil Anane's run of triumphs in ONE Championship has been nothing short of impressive. However, Johan Ghazali is certain this magical journey will come to a crushing end at ONE 172.

Inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 run it back in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification war that is scheduled for five rounds.

Anane booked a shot at the divisional king with his sixth successive triumph in the promotion against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 last month.

The Thai-Algerian sent the Scotsman crashing to the canvas thrice in the very first round on his way to a US$50,000 performance bonus and the interim crown.

With a chance to avenge his debut defeat nearing closer, Anane is confident that he can draw level and upset the Kiatmoo9 Gym megastar.

Johan Ghazali does not share that same opinion, though.

While he thinks Anane could upset 'The Kicking Machine' in the future, the 18-year-old is confident their rematch will end with Superlek getting his hand raised.

The teenage sensation told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview this week:

"Superlek is in his prime, and I don’t think Nabil can beat him just yet. Maybe in the future. But now - I don’t see that happening in Japan."

Superlek-Nabil Anane and all the world title fights set for ONE 172

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane will be one of five blockbuster world title duels set for ONE 172, which will be available to fight fans at watch.onefc.com on March 23.

Just before Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon collide in the star attraction, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri tango for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Next up, Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao meet in a ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title tiff. Adriano Moraes and Yuka Wakamatsu, meanwhile, square off for the vacant flyweight MMA gold.

Last but not least, ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom defends her crown against Japan's Kana Morimoto.

