Johan Ghazali prepared for Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's 'dangerous' head kicks: "We should have an answer"

Malaysian-American knockout specialist Johan Ghazali knows Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's head kicks can raise a couple of concerns when they square off at ONE 167. However, he remains confident that he'll have that sorted inside the Impact Arena on June 7.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym affiliate has left no stone unturned as he seeks to take his promotional run to a pristine 6-0 at the expense of the Vietnamese veteran in Bangkok, Thailand.

With Nguyen's kicks having the power and potential to turn lights out, Johan Ghazali knows he must tread with caution before he finds a route to another highlight-reel moment on the global stage.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Johan Ghazali shared:

"You know, I've seen him throw a few head kicks, and they can get dangerous. But I've prepared for it. I'm ready for it. So we should have an answer for whatever he throws. We're ready."

Though the 17-year-old believes the Hochiminh City Muay Team star will be coming to head hunt inside the Thai capital city, he senses that the latter tends to pull other tricks out of the bag when he starts misfiring with his head kicks.

Because of that, the Sarawakian teen phenom has spared no effort to ensure he comes prepared in all scenarios against 'No.1.'

He continued:

"Apart from his head kicks, Nguyen has a pretty solid striking game, too. So I just can't focus on one thing, and probably leave myself open to anything else."

ONE 167 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Chatri Sityodtong believes Johan Ghazali is on his way to becoming the next Rodtang

From the very day he debuted with a 16-second knockout at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February last year, there were signs that Johan Ghazali was on the cusp of greatness.

Fast forward to today, the Malaysian-American sensation has lit up the Circle with his insane punching power and impeccable talent.

So much so that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes 'Jojo' has all the makings to follow in the footsteps of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE head honcho told the promotion:

"He potentially could be the next Rodtang, if he stays humble and hungry."