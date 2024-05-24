“Make it the best ever” - Masaaki Noiri pushes through his limits ahead of ONE 167 clash against Sitthichai

Masaaki Noiri is determined to put on the best show-stealing performance when he makes his ONE Championship debut, and he's ready to risk everything he has to achieve that goal.

The Japanese kickboxing superstar will face the lethal Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing match for his promotional arrival at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Ahead of his Bangkok showdown against Sitthichai, Noiri has been putting in the work at his team's facility Team Vasileus in Japan with the stable's trusted trainer Masakazu Watanabe.

Masaaki Noiri wrote on Instagram that there are times when he feels his body is at its limits, nevertheless, his stubborn championship mindset won't allow him to ease on the gas pedal especially with his ONE Championship debut looming on the horizon.

"I feel like my body is getting tighter and I'm exhausted. It feels like before a game. There are only a few days left in the long chase. Let's make it the best ever with no regrets. For now, I'll do my best to take a breather and rest on my day off," posted Noiri.

The two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion is one of the promotion's biggest signings this year, and he's already expected to shake the murderer's row known as the featherweight kickboxing champion.

Sitthichai is ranked number three in the featherweight kickboxing division, and a win for Noiri could land him a spot in the top five of the weight class.

Sitthichai expects a barnburner against Masaaki Noiri

Sitthichai is no stranger to absolute spectacles in ONE Championship, and he's ready to add another set of highlight reels to his collection when he takes on Masaaki Noiri in Bangkok.

'Killer Kid' is a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, with five wins under his belt in the promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sitthichai said he expects nothing but pure offense from Noiri when they trade limb and leather at ONE 167.

"Masaaki is one of the best kickboxers in the world. His style is pure kickboxing. His strengths are his punches and kicks. He has a dangerous high kick. He is good both offensively and defensively," said Sitthichai.