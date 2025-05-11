Johan Ghazali says he got the "winning formula" from mentors Superbon, Nong-O, Petchtanong ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is getting valuable lessons from Muay Thai greats at the Superbon Training Camp ahead of his flyweight battle against Diego Paez on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ghazali recently spoke to Stadium Astro for a pre-fight interview and revealed that he has been receiving mentorship from reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, as he stated:
"Superbon has given me a great strategy to win. Meanwhile, Nong-O Hama and Pecthtanong Petchfergus have been teaching me every day, too. Like Superbon, these two have provided me with a winning formula too, because they want to see me win."
'Jojo' is looking to return to the win column and bounce back from his previous unanimous decision loss at the hands of Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170. Additionally, Ghazali wants to improve his record to 7-2 under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Johan Ghazali vows to show a better version of himself ahead of his comeback at ONE Fight Night 32
With all the knowledge and advice that he has been receiving for this fight camp against the 31-year-old Colombian-American opponent, Johan Ghazali promises to show an upgraded version of himself as he applies all the techniques from the Thai icons.
The 18-year-old phenom shared this during his recent talk with the South China Morning Post, where he stated:
"I'll be here for quite a while. And sooner or later, you'll see a changed Jojo. But as of now, I'm slowly changing, I'm doing the best I can. And I'm coming to fight."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.