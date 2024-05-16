Johan Ghazali says Superbon would beat Tawanchai if they run it back in kickboxing: “That’s his world”

Emerging ONE Championship star Johan Ghazali believes that if Superbon and Tawanchai PK Saenchai were to have a rematch in kickboxing, the former would win. The two Thai superstars met back in December when Tawanchai put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against No. 1 contender Superbon. He went on to take the tightly fought contest by way of majority decision.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali gave his take on the Superbon-Tawanchai matchup, underscoring that if their showdown was played under kickboxing rules, Superbon, who is the interim featherweight kickboxing champion, would have his way.

It is more so the case if Tawanchai was to take on the reigning kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov. 'Jojo' said:

"That's hard. Because the last time he [Tawanchai] fought Superbon, it was in Muay Thai, and Superbon hasn't fought Muay Thai in years. So I feel Superbon holds the kickboxing title for now. That's his world, especially against Tawanchai. For Chingiz, man, that's a different story. He's just out of this league."

Superbon became the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion by defeating Armenian rival Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision last month.

Johan Ghazali seeks to extend undefeated ONE Championship run at ONE 167

Streaking Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali seeks to extend his undefeated ONE Championship run when he returns to action on June 7 at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American fighter will figure in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in the event emanating from the Impact Arena.

Johan Ghazali has been undefeated in five ONE matches to date since making his promotional debut in February last year. Four of his victories came by way of knockout, including his 36-second KO of Mexican Edgar Tabares back in December.

Looking to put blemish on Ghazali's immaculate ONE record is 35-year-old Nguyen, who is out to bounce back after losing in his previous fight.

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex against No. 2 contender Denice Zamboanga.

It will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.