Johan Ghazali stunned by Superbon's insane attention to detail ahead of ONE Fight Night 32: "He really wants me to win"

When Johan Ghazali decided to train at the Superbon Training Camp, he expected to learn a lot from the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, and never projected that the Thai superstar would be hands-on with his fight preparation.
In his pre-fight interview with BJPenn.com, Johan Ghazali narrated how Superbon is helping him firsthand in his training by holding the pads for him. He said:
"Superbon has been training me daily, he's been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he's been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."
Additionally, he claims that he's acquiring so much knowledge in his sparring sessions with Superbon and from the tough training approach of famed coach Trainer Gae.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"I feel like I learn so much in one sparring session with Superbon, and Trainer Gae, he pushes me hard."
'Jojo' is now ready for his flyweight Muay Thai showdown with Diego Paez on June 6 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card, which goes down in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Johan Ghazali admits he only listened to Superbon's advice because he fixed everything for him
The Malaysian-American rising star also admitted during a recent interview with Goated Combat that Superbon was the only one who made him listen for advice regarding technique because he could fix everything for him.
Johan Ghazali said that he previously didn't listen to other people's advice and would only train with them purely, as he stated:
"Honestly, training with Superbon, he fixed everything. And you know, before this, I would train with people and they would fix my technique and stuff like that and I would never listen."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.