Johan Ghazali stunned by Superbon's insane attention to detail ahead of ONE Fight Night 32: "He really wants me to win"

When Johan Ghazali decided to train at the Superbon Training Camp, he expected to learn a lot from the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, and never projected that the Thai superstar would be hands-on with his fight preparation.

Ad

In his pre-fight interview with BJPenn.com, Johan Ghazali narrated how Superbon is helping him firsthand in his training by holding the pads for him. He said:

"Superbon has been training me daily, he's been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he's been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."

Additionally, he claims that he's acquiring so much knowledge in his sparring sessions with Superbon and from the tough training approach of famed coach Trainer Gae.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel like I learn so much in one sparring session with Superbon, and Trainer Gae, he pushes me hard."

Ad

'Jojo' is now ready for his flyweight Muay Thai showdown with Diego Paez on June 6 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card, which goes down in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali admits he only listened to Superbon's advice because he fixed everything for him

The Malaysian-American rising star also admitted during a recent interview with Goated Combat that Superbon was the only one who made him listen for advice regarding technique because he could fix everything for him.

Ad

Johan Ghazali said that he previously didn't listen to other people's advice and would only train with them purely, as he stated:

"Honestly, training with Superbon, he fixed everything. And you know, before this, I would train with people and they would fix my technique and stuff like that and I would never listen."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.