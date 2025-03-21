Johan Ghazali tried to introduce Superlek to Nasi Lemak before his big rematch against Nabil Anane: “I wasn’t too sure if he really did like it”

Nasi Lemak is a dish that is more often than not a hit rather than a miss. Johan Ghazali, however, wasn't too sure whether Superlek Kiatmoo9 enjoyed the quintessential Malaysian dish during his recent visit there.

The ONE superstars joined forces to host a Muay Thai seminar for hundreds of students at the Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on February 22.

Their three-hour session featured plenty of tricks from the Malaysian-American knockout specialist and the promotion's reigning two-sport world champion.

But when they sorted out their duties there, it was all about catching up and bonding over what Malaysians and most tourists who visit the country love: Food.

Johan Ghazali, of course, did the honorable duty of taking 'The Kicking Machine' to try Nasi Lemak – a dish consisting of fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk and served with sambal, anchovies, peanuts, and a hard-boiled or fried egg.

While it may be one of the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp fighter's favorite dishes, he reckons Superbon might mot have enjoyed it as much as he did.

"We ate a lot of good Thai food. I don’t know how he found the places, but man, he’s pretty good at finding these sorts of gems. They were all really good. And then I took him to try Nasi Lemak. He said he liked it, but I don’t know, I wasn’t too sure if he really did like it. But yeah, I had to get him to try that," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

Though the pair may not share the same taste buds, they certainly do share plenty in common, none bigger than their passion and love for "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Johan Ghazali, who crossed paths with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion during his recent trips to Bangkok, said he still enjoyed his time well spent alongside 'The Kicking Machine' in Malaysia, describing it as a wholesome and different experience.

"It was good. It was a good experience, you know," he added in the same interview.

Johan Ghazali backs Superlek to upset Nabil Anane at ONE 172

In the same exchange with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali backed Superlek to come out on top in his rematch against Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The pair collide to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, and the 18-year-old phenom is confident that his close pal will use his world-class IQ to bag another victory over Anane inside the Saitama Super Arena.

"I think the moment he [Anane] advances, Superlek will notice it. He will see it coming. He won't be surprised by what he brings. He reads fighters so well. So Superlek's fight IQ, I guess, will stop Nabil in his tracks."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

