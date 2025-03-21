“I’d just invite him to fight” - Superlek willing to engage with Nabil Anane in world title tilt in Japan

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will force Nabil Anane into a firefight if he deploys a more tactical approach in their impending rematch at ONE 172.

The reigning two-sport, two-division ONE world champion and Anane run it back in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification battle, one of five championship matchups that will descend upon the iconic Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

He conceded that he could not envision how this fight would unfold, but should the interim champ turn up in a more defensive manner, he'd trim the distance and stay right in Anane's face to stand a better chance at victory.

"I think it depends on how it goes. It just depends on how he comes. But I’m prepared to go aggressive or be technical. So for me, you know, [if he's more defensive], I’d just invite him to fight. But I believe he’s prepared a lot of things to defend himself or counterattack, too," he told the South China Morning Post in Japan this week.

Watch the full interview here:

Superlek put his world-class stand-up arsenal to good use when he met Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. Many expected 'The Kicking Machine' to have his work cut out against the Thai-Algerian's freakish six-foot-four frame.

But the Kiatmoo9 product brilliantly closed the distance and unleashed hell on his dance partner to claim a knockout just three seconds past the two-minute mark in their flyweight Muay Thai joust.

Superlek wants winner of Rodtang-Takeru next

During the same exchange with SCMP's Andrew Whitelaw, Superlek was asked about the prospect of a rematch with Rodtang and Takeru, who throw down in a five-round flyweight kickboxing duel in the main event of ONE 172.

'The Kicking Machine' responded by saying that it's certainly a possibility as he has been looking for the next challenger in line to defend his flyweight kickboxing gold.

"It's possible. Because I'm a kickboxing champion at flyweight and it's very possible that the winner [of Rodtang vs. Takeru] will face me."

The 29-year-old owns victories over both superstars.

He overcame Rodtang by unanimous decision in September 2023. Four months later, he put out a much better performance to see off 'Natural Born Krusher' in Tokyo, Japan.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The promotion's hotly anticipated return to Japan takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena.

