John Cena's heel turn gets former UFC title challenger's nod

At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto early this month, John Cena shocked the world by viciously attacking Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. This was the first time since 2003 that the pro wrestling legend did a heel turn. Needless to say, the far-reaching effects of this monumental move affected even those who aren't in the pro wrestling world.

Case in point, even former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg is quite affected by Cena's decision to change personas right when he's on his "retirement tour". In an interview with SHAK MMA on YouTube, Erceg, who will face Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night Mexico, surprisingly liked heel Cena.

Erceg said:

"I didn't see it [John Cena turning heel] but I'm always for a heel turn."

The host said Cena is now embracing the bad guy persona, even making fun of the kids who used to idolize him. In response, Erceg promptly added:

"To be be fair, those kids probably had it coming [laughs]."

Listen to Erceg's comments here (2:19):

Steve Erceg opens up on the upcoming Brandon Moreno fight

After briefly talking about heel John Cena in the aforementioned interview, the two moved to Steve Erceg's main event clash with former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. The Australian striker will enter enemy territory at Arena CDMX to fight Mexico City's proudest son on March 29.

Known for his scrappy style of striking, Moreno poses an interesting threat to the rather sniper-like style of Erceg. When asked what are his keys to victory, Erceg was quite straightforward, saying (2:53):

"I think uh mostly just managing the range well. Like, he [Moreno] does his best work in the mid-range, whereas I would do most of my best work a little bit further away. So trying to stay at the edge of my range, make him come to me, or like, into my space. If he does a really good job and forces us too close, well then I want to be all the way in and like into clinching."

It would benefit Erceg well to keep the fight on the feet as Moreno has 11 wins via submission and is a dangerous black belt under Raul Arvizu. If there's a real path for the Aussie to win this, it would be to pepper 'The Assassin Baby' from long range and piece him apart with piston-like straight punches.

