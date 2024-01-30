John Fury predicts Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, ranks Ukrainian's punching power below Francis Ngannou's

John Fury doesn't expect Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk to be close at all.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' will collide in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17. The bout is one of the most important boxing matches in a long, long time. The winner of the contest will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

So far, many fans and fighters are split on the matchup itself. One man who has no doubts who is going to win is one John Fury. The father of 'The Gypsy King' and trainer of Tommy Fury and others was recently asked about the fight in an interview.

Speaking to GB News via Boxing Free Bets, the trainer weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. There, 'Big John' stated that the Ukranian lacked the power of recent opponents his son has faced, such as Francis Ngannou.

With that in mind, his son won't have any reason to be wary and will win by eighth-round stoppage. In the interview, Fury opined:

"He's been getting up every time from these big, gigantic men's punches... When you've been hit by Ngannou and Deontay Wilder at his best, I don't think the punching power is going to affect him too much at all... If Tyson's done his job, the way I know it should be done, it should be a one-horse race. Tyson'll stop him around eight rounds."

Francis Ngannou weighs in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

It appears that John Fury isn't alone in his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

While 'Big John' is biased, it seems that his view aligns with many. Other boxers, including the last undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis, have picked 'The Gypsy King' to win next month.

Even Fury's last opponent, Francis Ngannou, sided with the British boxer to win the victory. Earlier this month, 'The Predator' was asked about Fury vs. Usyk.

There, the PFL heavyweight contender picked the British boxer to emerge victorious. However, Ngannou also admitted that he hoped Fury would win so he could face him in a rematch.

Speaking to Queensbury Promotions, the former UFC champion stated:

“If I’m objective, I will say Tyson Fury. Speaking from myself, I will still say Tyson Fury. Obviously I’m not counting Usyk out. I know he can win this fight. He has a very good chance maybe even. But I still go for Tyson, and I still want him to win to see him for that rematch.”

Check out his comments below: