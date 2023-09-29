John Fury threatens to strip off if things get heated in next KSI vs. Tommy Fury press event

John Fury is undoubtedly among the most entertaining personalities in combat sports and is widely known for his unpredictable nature during the build-up to his sons' boxing matches. The 59-year-old is the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his half-brother Tommy Fury.

Before Tommy Fury's fight against Jake Paul last year, the Fury patriarch infamously went into a shirtless frenzy during their face-off after being ticked off by the YouTuber trolling his son's boxing ability.

With 'TNT' now booked to face KSI in the squared circle on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event, the 59-year-old Irishman recently threatened to take things to another level if the SIDEMEN star didn't behave himself during their pre-fight presser.

Speaking for Freebets.com with Mirror Fighting, John Fury warned KSI that he could take his pants off if things got too heated between him and Tommy Fury. The Irishman said:

"Come Manchester, whatever press conference we're doing there if he's on his best behavior and watches his Ps and Qs, I'll do the same, but the minute they try and get one over on John Fury, I'm going to erupt proper, and we will be victorious. Let me tell you, my trousers will come off if need be, never mind my shirt."

The Tommy Fury vs. KSI bout will be part of a unique co-headliner, with Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis as the other headlining bout. The event will take place in Manchester, England.

John Fury slams Francis Ngannou's pad work during a recent open workout session

Francis Ngannou is set to make his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the two heavyweights took part in an open workout session in Las Vegas earlier this week.

'The Predator' arrived at the workouts with boxing legend Mike Tyson, and the two worked on Ngannou's combos as fans looked on. While many in the crowd appeared impressed, John Fury was sorely dissapointed by Ngannou's skills.

Fury took to Instagram and lambasted the former UFC heavyweight champion for his sloppy pad work. Predicting Francis Ngannou to become Tyson Fury's quickest knockout, John Fury said:

"Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer that’s got the pads on, seen the open workout... I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh. Because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout."

