“John Fury will not back out of a fight with you” - Tyson Fury’s father shares impassioned callout video against possible next opponent on Instagram

It appears as though John Fury is serious about fighting as he recently shared an impassioned callout video on his Instagram account, which could put the wheels in motion for a possible bout.

The callout was directed towards Carl Froch, who had been critical of his son, Tyson Fury, who was forced to pull out of his undisputed heavyweight championship bout against Oleksandr Usyk as a result of a cut. He took to Instagram and issued a challenge and mentioned that he wouldn't back down from a fight:

"Your mate, George Groves, said something very interesting. You and me, Wembley Stadium, 93,000 [fans in the] crowd. I'm up for that my friend. You've had plenty to say. I have, I stand by every word that I've said."

"You don't like me, let's see what you can do about it...Get the contracts drawn up and I will fight you [in] Wembley Stadium this year. Don't worry about that, John Fury will not back out of a fight with you my friend."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether the fight between Fury and Froch will actually materialize or if cooler heads will prevail in this situation as 'The Gypsy King's father is 59 years old, while 'The Cobra' is 46 years old.

Eddie Hearn weighs in on John Fury's beef with Carl Froch

Eddie Hearn recently weighed in on the ongoing beef between John Fury and Carl Froch and indicated that it would be best to keep them apart going forward.

While speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, the boxing promoter mentioned that Froch isn't one to allow others to take jibes at him with no consequences rather than if Fury spoke about somebody like himself, who would ignore it.

"If you call Carl Froch a s**thouse and tell him you'll give him a slap when you see him, like, these are different kind of people. Froch will stick it right on John Fury if he sees him...Even now, retired with plenty of money in the bank...You say anything disrespectful towards Carl Froch, he will have it with you on the spot."

Expand Tweet