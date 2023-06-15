John Gotti III takes issue with Joe Rogan siding with Floyd Mayweather in stoppage blunder - "Logan Paul clinched 5 million times" 

John Gotti III is not happy about Joe Rogan taking Floyd Mayweather's side in last weekend's unexpected fight stoppage due to a nasty brawl between the two boxers' crews.

Gotti III recently faced Mayweather in a pay-per-view exhibition boxing match this past weekend in Florida. The referee stopped the bout prematurely thanks to both fighters and their team's inability to behave themselves. The two boxers ignored the referee's warnings about trash-talking in the ring and finally got their crews involved in a physical altercation.

John Gotti III recently posted a series of Instagram stories outlining his frustration at being criticized for clinching Floyd Mayweather during the match. Pointing out that Logan Paul clinched Mayweather more than he did during their fight, Gotti III wrote:

"@joerogan it was mutually called for both of us cursing at one another. Those are the only 2 moments I clinched the stoke fight. You still the man tho Joe. Logan Paul clinched 5 million times tho but that was ok. Floyd gassed himself out and I started having brief moments and they called it. Hard when everyone on his payroll."

The grandson of the legendary New York mobster, John Gotti, then concluded by pointing out that he took his punishment in the ring "like a man".

Screenshots from @jg3mma on Instagram

Joe Rogan on John Gotti III vs. Floyd Mayweather brawl

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the nasty group punch-up between the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III camps following their exhibition boxing match. The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) host attributed the altercation to the latter's inability to match 'Money's skills in the boxing ring.

jansen b @_jansenb The Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III exhibition match caught me off guard. I’m not sure what Gotti was expecting but I’m sure it wasn’t to be embarrassed like this in the ring. The Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III exhibition match caught me off guard. I’m not sure what Gotti was expecting but I’m sure it wasn’t to be embarrassed like this in the ring. https://t.co/EQ5UG0DoZ9

In a recent episode of the JRE podcast with guest Ali Siddiq (#1998), the UFC commentator analyzed the aftermath of the exhibition boxing match and stated:

"Floyd is just piecing him up. Even at 46, he's the greatest of all time and this kid is really an MMA fighter. He's a tough guy. He caught Floyd a couple of times with some little shots."

He continued:

"But mostly he's just getting boxed up by literally the greatest boxer of all-time, but he was holding on quite a bit and wouldn't let go and was trying to hold and clinch and hit which is something you can do in MMA so he's protecting himself from Floyd, but he's not letting go."

Watch this clip from the JRE episode below:

Watch the full episode below:

