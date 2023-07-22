John Hutchinson shares double-champ Anatoly Malykhin is quickly becoming the greatest heavyweight in history

Tiger Muay Thai’s head boxing coach, John Hutchinson, praised Anatoly Malykhin for being one of the best heavyweight fighters of all time.

Over the past two years, Malykhin has dominated every opponent to become a two-division world champion in ONE Championship. The hard-hitting Russian continues to challenge himself and succeed, which has impressed everyone, including his coaches.

Malykhin’s boxing coach, Hutchinson, posted a temporary Instagram story of ‘Sladkiy’ working out with the caption saying:

“If this is taking it easy . This is why your the greatest. One of the greatest heavyweights in history . Light heavyweights just remember who the king is . 103 today on weight that belt ain’t going anywhere @anmalykhi

Anatoly Malykhin secured back-to-back knockouts in ONE before fighting for his world title. In February 2022, he became the interim ONE heavyweight MMA world champion by knocking out Kirill Grishenko in the second round.

Ten months later, Malykhin fought at light heavyweight while Arjan Bhullar was recovering from an injury for their inevitable undisputed heavyweight world title fight. ‘Sladkiy’ extended his legacy by shockingly knocking out Reinier de Ridder in the first round for the ONE light heavyweight world title.

Anatoly Malykhin last fought on June 23 against Bhullar for the undisputed heavyweight throne. In the third round, ‘Sladkiy’ finished his opponent by TKO and officially became the two-division world champion.

It’s unclear what’s next for Malykhin. He has several options for his next opponent, including Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight world title or Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida/’Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane/Amir Aliakbari for his heavyweight throne.