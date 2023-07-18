Anatoly Malykhin would love to compete at ONE’s debut show in Qatar: “I could show a beautiful fight”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, two-division king Anatoly Malykhin has proved himself to be one of the most exciting competitors on the roster.

Stopping all of his opponents inside the circle to maintain his undefeated record and secure world championships at heavyweight and light heavyweight, the Russian has continued to look unbeatable.

Attending ONE Fight Night 12 where he got in the ring for a heated confrontation with heavyweight contender Amir Aliakbari, Malykhin treats Thailand as a second home due to his training.

Whilst he is always happy to put on a show for the Thai fans and the Russian supporters that travel to watch him compete, the double world champion has got a new destination in mind.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 12, ONE Championship announced a new partnership with Media City Qatar as the promotion looks to commit to expanding into the Middle East with more action-packed cards.

During his post-fight interview inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Anatoly Malykhin spoke about competing in the Middle East and his hopes to put on a show for the fans that have never experienced a ONE Championship event before.

‘Sladkiy’ stated:

“Yes, I think I would love to fight in Qatar! I could show a beautiful fight, as I always go out of my way to please the audience, to put on a show.”

In the meantime, a Malykhin versus Aliakbari rematch could be on the cards following his their confrontation after Aliakbari’s victory over Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12.

The Russian has made it clear that he remains open to the idea, and he feels like he will be victorious once again on his way to defending his 26-pound gold.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.