John Kavanagh: It's weird for Conor McGregor to be the star he is and not get more opportunities to fight in the UFC

Conor McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly three years after he broke his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While he indicated that he would like to return to the octagon at International Fight Week in June, UFC CEO Dana White said he hopes the former double champion will return in the fall.

His long-time coach, John Kavanagh, recently expressed shock that 'The Notorious' is not receiving more opportunities while revealing he is prepared to return. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Straight Blast Gym Ireland founder stated:

"I won't pretend to know the politics and what's going on with legal stuff in the background. All I know is it seems odd that we're not getting more... It's weird to me for someone to be the star that he is and not get more opportunities... I'm going to meet him either this evening or certainly tomorrow for [Road House]."

Kavanagh continued:

"Trust me, I half jokingly say to journalists, 'You know as much as me.' They always say, 'Come on, tell me the inside scoop.' I say, 'I'm seeing the same clips pop up that you guys do.' Conor's traveling so much and my head's down so much for what's happening day-to-day. I'm not really everyday going to Conor, 'Hey, I seen an interview.' I just leave him be and he'll come to me when the fight's announced."

Check out John Kavanagh's comments on Conor McGregor's lack of opportunities below:

Kavanagh added that McGregor is ready to return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' has previously indicated that he would like to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week in June before facing Nate Diaz at the Las Vegas Sphere at UFC 306 on Mexican Independence Day in September.

Nate Diaz shows support for Conor McGregor amid perceived contract dispute

While it is unclear what exactly is going on with Conor McGregor's return, there has been plenty of speculation that he is involved in a contract dispute with the UFC. Nate Diaz, who also had a contract dispute before ultimately leaving the promotion in 2022, recently showed support for his long-time rival, tweeting:

"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you Free Conor it’s at pattys day in this bi**h ☘️"

Check out Nate Diaz's tweet on Conor McGregor below:

McGregor responded on his Instagram story, stating:

"Haha my bro 💯! @natediaz209"

"Iconic rivalry must be settled."

Check out screenshots of Conor McGregor's response below:

