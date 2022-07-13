"After a while you start to resemble your pets" - John Kavanagh's hilarious reaction to Conor McGregor "morphing into" SBG gorilla

Conor McGregor excited fans yet again this week as he returned to the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland for his first training session on the mats since his leg break last year.

SBG, run by McGregor's coach John Kavanagh, is based in Dublin. The gym has produced and worked with notable UFC fighters such as Conor McGregor, Gunnar Nelson and Johnny Walker.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Coach Kavanagh hilariously discussed a recent picture of 'Notorious' at the gym posing in front of the SBG logo which is a giant gorilla:

"You know they say after a while you start to resemble your pets, I think Conor [McGregor] has begun to resemble the SBG [Straight Blast Gym] icon there. I don't know who's bigger there, him or the silverback [gorilla]."

John Kavanagh has worked with Conor McGregor since 'Notorious' was just 18. Kavanagh was cageside for McGregor's MMA debut in 2008 and neither's loyalty has wavered despite recent struggles in the octagon.

McGregor is expected to return to the UFC later this year or early 2023 as he nears a full recovery from injury. The Irishman will likely return at 170lbs despite lightweights Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler offering to face the 33-year-old.

Dustin Poirier suggests Conor McGregor face Justin Gaethje on his UFC return

Former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier has weighed-in on the potential opponent list for McGregor and has suggested one himself, Justin Gaethje.

'The Highlight' most recently lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274, failing to capture the 155lb title for the second time. Gaethje is the No.3 ranked lightweight and likely wants to put his performance against 'Do Bronx' earlier this year behind him.

Speaking on the DC & RC Show, 'Diamond' admitted that Gaethje would be his pick to face 'Notorious', guaranteeing that somebody would be KO'd if the pair met in the octagon:

"Justin Gaethje vs. the return of Conor McGregor. The hype, the build up, somebody's going to sleep. I mean, you're tuning in for a car wreck. A head-on collision and I wanna see it."

The American went on to rule out a fourth fight between himself and McGregor. Their trilogy ended with Porier leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. Poirer defeated 'Notorious' via TKO twice, although the second was ruled a doctor stoppage due to McGregor's broken leg.

If Gaethje were interested in facing the Dublin-born fighter, he would likely have to join the queue behind fellow lightweights Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

