John Lineker calls for trilogy with Fabricio Andrade after knocking out Kim Jae Woong

John Lineker hopes his incredible last-second knockout of Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 will be his ticket to a trilogy bout with reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

After coming up winless in his last two outings against ‘Wonder Boy’, ‘Hands of Stone’ was determined to score a W in his return to the ring on Friday night. John Lineker did exactly that with only seconds to spare. His late third-round knockout of South Korean standout Kim Jae Woong was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the night and one that Lineker hopes to earn him another crack at reclaiming the bantamweight crown.

“I’m always here to give my best,” Lineker told Mitch Chilson during a post-fight interview inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. “I really want to come back here for a third fight [with Fabricio Andrade] and get the belt for sure.”

John Lineker’s knockout was no doubt worthy of a $50,000 bonus. Unfortunately, ‘Hands of Stone’ once again failed to make weight and hydration for the matchup, leaving him ineligible for the extra payday. Even worse, that could also prevent him from receiving another shot at current bantamweight world titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

Lineker has been plagued by weight-cutting issues throughout most of his career, and it even cost him the bantamweight title after failing to hit the mark ahead of his title tilt with Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

Should ‘Hands of Stone’ get his trilogy bout with ‘Wonder Boy,’ or are Lineker’s weigh-in issues too much of a liability for the promotion to justify giving him another title fight?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.