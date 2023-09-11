John Lineker credits God-centric ideology for putting him on the straight path

Brazilian mixed martial arts legend John Lineker has always held on to his faith, especially during rough times, allowing him to have a better perspective on things and keeping him on the straight path.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion took time to discuss this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how trying to have a God-centric life made him what he is now.

John Lineker said:

“I always put God in my life, I always put Him as the center of my life. So, I never looked at problems as a difficulty. I always tried to get away from problems and not give in to them. I had a difficult childhood, but I always went after my goal. And today, thank God, I have my family, my horses, who bring me peace. With them, I don't worry about anything.”

‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker has had it rough in the last year as far as his career goes.

Last October, John Lineker was stripped of the ONE bantamweight world title even before he got to defend it as he missed weight heading into his title clash against fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade. The fight still pushed through but was ruled a no contest when he was unable to continue after accidentally being struck in the groin in the third round.

Then in the redo of their title clash in February, he was stopped by Andrade in the fourth round by way of technical knockout (corner stoppage), falling short of his push to reclaim the world title stripped from him.

He, however, bounced back in his next fight in August, punching his way back late in the contest to win by TKO over South Korean Kim Jae Woong.

John Lineker is now looking to sustain the momentum of the win when he makes a short turnaround and returns to action on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

He will be facing fellow bantamweight contender Stephen Loman of the Philippines in the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In Stephen Loman, the American Top Team affiliate is facing a fighter who is on a three-fight winning streak and is out to stay on a roll for a possible showdown with Andrade down the line.