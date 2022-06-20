"I would accept to face him in a superfight" - John Lineker eyes a Demetrious Johnson superfight

John Lineker would accept to face Demetrious Johnson in a superfight if 'Mighty Mouse' wins his title rematch against Adriano Moraes at ONE 161.

John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker currently sits as the reigning ONE bantamweight champion after defeating Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes earlier this year.

Lineker was asked by Sherdog who he’s willing to fight next for his first title defense. He stated that he wouldn't mind moving down a weight class to face Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

"I don’t have interest to fight Adriano ‘Mikinho’ who is my former [American Top Team training] partner and personal friend, but in case Demetrious Johnson wins the [rematch], I would accept to face him in a superfight.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ recently took on Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in a special-rules bout at ONE:X in Singapore.

Jitmuangnon did well in the Muay Thai portion of Round 1. However, Johnson capitalized in MMA in Round 2 with a massive takedown to tap out the legendary striker with a rear-naked choke.

Five months after his historic victory, the former UFC Flyweight Champion returns for a rematch against the reigning king of flyweights, Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes.

If Johnson gets his hand raised on August 22, it won't be hard to imagine a superfight between the two title holders.

John Lineker open to any challenger ONE decides

John Lineker told Sherdog that no matter what he prefers, ONE will have the last word on who deserves a title shot.

Since becoming champion, rivals in the flyweight division have called out the knockout artist for a chance at gold.

Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade in particular, has been extremely vocal about being next in-line. He even went so far as to label Lineker a 'chicken' for ducking his call-outs.

However, John Lineker isn't ducking anyone.

He told Sherdog:

“I’m an employee, whoever ONE FC decides, I’ll be ready. Unfortunately, these guys started to promote the fight in a disrespectful way. I really don’t like that, and my opponents should learn that they just get me more motivated to knock them out.”

Lineker might be right as ultimately, the buck stops with ONE championship. Whatever the call, it's going to be one heck of a title fight between two of the world's greatest athletes.

