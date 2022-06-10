"Ain't no stopping" - ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker grinds out an intense workout

Current ONE Championship bantamweight champion John Lineker is putting in work and getting ready for a potential return to the circle in the near future. Ever since his impressive win over Bibiano Fernandes to capture ONE gold at ONE: Lights Out on March 11th, 'Hands of Stone' has been awaiting his first challenger.

Interestingly, on the official ONE Championship Instagram account, a video was posted featuring Lineker hard at work in the gym.

"Ain't no stopping ONE Bantamweight World Champion "Hands of Stone"

Check out the Instagram post below:

'Hands of Stone' is still awaiting the announcement of his next opponent, but one man has already thrown his name into the hat by calling out the champion following his own win at ONE 158 on June 3rd.

After his fifth straight victory, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade called out Lineker, letting him know that he's coming for him next. Andrade even went so far as to call himself the uncrowed bantamweight king.

John Lineker says that Andrade can talk, but the conversation will change once they're in the cage

John Lineker has been accused of ducking Andrade for years by 'Wonder Boy' himself. An accusation that Lineker didn't read into too much. While speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Hands of Stone' said that it's all about self-promoting and building themselves up. Lineker prefers to do his talking inside the ONE circle:

"They like to talk to promote themselves. Talking is free, right? [laughs] But I let them talk, I let them run after me. As they talk, I'm training and getting stronger and ready to defend my title. My conversation is different. My conversation is inside the cage. And they all know that my conversation is very tough, that inside the cage the conversation is different."

'Hands of Stone' prefers to let the trash-talking roll off his back. While his opponents are busy making claims, he stays busy in the gym so that he can respond with his fists once the cage door closes:

"As for what he says, it doesn't bother me. I'm already used to it. People like to talk and I like to solve things inside the cage. That's my style, talking little and doing well in the cage."

