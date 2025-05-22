John Lineker laser-focused on redemption against Fabricio Andrade: "No interest in fighting any other athlete"

After enjoying side quests in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches, Brazilian MMA superstar John Lineker is now focused on reclaiming the ONE bantamweight MMA world title against his rival Fabricio Andrade.

In his recent interview with ONE Championship, Lineker said that he won't accept any other fights other than a trilogy match with Andrade, as he declared:

"I actually have no interest in fighting any other athlete because the fight that makes sense now is against Fabricio Andrade."

Lineker aims to get one back against 'Wonder Boy' after he lost via fourth-round TKO in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 to yield the then-vacant 26-pound golden belt. Their first meeting in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 ended in a no-contest result because of an accidental low blow that Andrade landed on Lineker.

'Hands of Stone' has split his record to 2-2 in pure striking matches from the previous months, defeating Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko, before losing to Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Hiroki Akimoto.

John Lineker reveals the favorite genre of movie and TV show he watches in his downtime

The 34-year-old veteran who represents the American Top Team also talked about his hobby during his downtime and how he spends it. According to him, he likes watching TV and his favorite genre is Zombie or apocalyptic storylines.

In his interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the knockout machine explained why he likes to watch such genres and how he imagines himself in such situations, as he stated:

"I really like 'The Walking Dead,' first because I'm a fan of zombie movies. I wonder what the world would be like if there was a zombie apocalypse today. I really like this genre of movies and series. And because I also enjoy the stories that involve the characters."

