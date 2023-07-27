John Lineker looks back at Fabricio Andrade fight: “My body ended up not adapting”

At ONE Fight Night 13, John Lineker returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for the second time this year.

Facing off with Kim Jae Woong on August 4, the former bantamweight champion is looking to get back in the win column.

In his last two fights, Lineker contended for the world title with fellow Brazilian, Fabricio Andrade.

After their first fight ended in a no contest, their rematch took place at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, where Andrade put the stamp on their rivalry by stopping ‘Hands of Stone’ late in the fourth round.

Reflecting on the fight, John Lineker is looking to correct some of the mistakes he made back in February when he returns to the “Mecca of Muay Thai” for ONE Fight Night 13.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former world champion spoke about what went wrong last time out and how it affected his performance:

“I believe that if I had arrived earlier, if I had anticipated my trip to Bangkok to adapt to the climate, [I would have performed differently]. This also harmed me a little. I arrived at the last minute, and I believe that my body ended up not adapting.”

By learning from the past, Lineker can look to put it behind him and move on by securing a much-needed bounce-back win on August 4.

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.