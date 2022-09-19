John Lineker looks jacked ahead of Fabricio Andrade clash next month

After his shocking second-round knockout of Bibiano Fernandes to capture the ONE bantamweight world championship in March 2022, John Lineker returns to the circle to defend his world title at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. Standing across the cage from him will be No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Facbrio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade.

Coming off a spectacular 62-second liver kick knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, there was no denying Andrade his right to a shot at Lineker’s newly won gold. While ‘Wonder Boy’ has been quite vocal about his desire to face Lineker, ‘Hands of Stone’ had remained largely quiet, opting perhaps to do his talking inside the cage.

Lineker did give a glimpse into his preparations for his co-main event clash with Andrade, posting an Instagram picture of himself looking absolutely shredded just weeks ahead of his first world title defense.

The picture got the attention of Lineker’s American Top Team teammate Gleison Tibau, who commented:

“Wawwww you're big huh man?! 😅😅😬😬”

Since signing with ONE Championship in 2019, John Lineker has remained undefeated in the circle by scoring four straight wins. Like his ONE on Prime Video 3 challenger, 'Hands of Stone' has earned his last three by way of knockout. In 35 career wins, Lineker has 17 via KO or TKO. The reigning bantamweight titleholder will look to make Fabrico Andrade his 18th knockout.

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade

Coming off of his own flyweight world title win over Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1, Demetrious Johnson shared his excitement for the bantamweight world title showdown between Lineker and Fabricio Andrade.

“Fabricio Andrade, he’s f****** good. That fight is going to be sick between him and John Lineker.”

Giving a little more insight into the match-up, ‘Mighty Mouse’ believes it will come down to Lineker’s power versus Andrade’s ability to take those power strikes. He said:

“I think it’s going to come down to when John Lineker’s going to land his punches, right? He’s going to land his big punches. Obviously, he has the power to knock out anybody, so it’s going to come down to whether Fabricio Andrade can, one, take the power, and two, utilize Lineker’s big swings.”

