John Lineker all praise for ‘versatile’ Stephen Loman ahead of pivotal bantamweight showdown

At ONE Fight Night 14, John Lineker will look to solidify his status as the best of the rest in the bantamweight division.

After losing his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship fight with Fabricio Andrade, the former kingpin bounced back in style at ONE Fight Night 13. Knocking out Kim Jae Woong to prove that he still belongs at the top, ‘Hands of Stone’ will now look to test one of the best up-and-coming contenders in the division to see whether he is ready for a title shot.

Filipino contender Stephen Loman has gone unbeaten since signing with ONE Championship, defeating former champ Bibiano Fernandes last time out. With his well-rounded skills, the Team Lakay fighter has shown his ability to adapt to his opponents inside the circle.

Against a foe like Lineker, who loves to stand and bang in proximity, Loman’s heart, toughness, and skills will all be put to the test.

In an interview with ONE Championship, John Lineker praised Loman for his performances and promised the fans that they could expect another great contest in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“Loman is a very versatile guy, who fights well both standing and on the ground. But I'm sure it will be a great fight, a very fun fight, where we'll put on a great show for the fans.”

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the stakes are high for both men. Will the former divisional king maintain his charge as the No.1 contender or will the rising superstar prove him wrong and earn a possible shot at Fabricio Andrade’s coveted gold?

Find out at ONE Fight Night 14, which airs live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.