John Lineker ready to march on world title: “I want to come back for what's mine”

John Lineker's unwavering focus in ONE Championship has consistently been on securing the bantamweight championship title.

Fresh off his victory against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Lineker openly expressed his desire for another opportunity to claim the coveted 26-pound gold belt.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Brazilian laid out his next step in the jam-packed division.

John Lineker said:

“I’m feeling very well after this victory. I want to come back. I want to come back for what's mine. I want to become [a] champion.”

Despite racking up another highlight-reel win on the global stage of ONE Championship, a trilogy meeting against bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade is far from guaranteed for John Lineker.

Truth be told, if the ONE Championship matchmakers are looking for a perfect dance partner for the ONE bantamweight world champion, they are not short of options.

No.4-ranked Kwon Won Il has registered two wins on the trot after losing to Andrade at ONE 158 in June last year. He is viewed as a possible contender for the throne.

Moving up, No.2-ranked warrior Stephen Loman is craving some game time. The Filipino firecracker is another name that had been thrown into the world title mix following an impressive 3-0 run.

Andrade is open to facing either of those elite names in his next world title defense.

