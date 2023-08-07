John Lineker respects Kim Jae Woong ‘more now than before’ after tough fight

Looking to rebound from his loss last time out, John Lineker returned to action this past weekend with a point to prove.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he suffered defeat at ONE Fight Night 7, the Brazilian came back with a vengeance.

Whilst his performance against Fabricio Andrade in their rematch was far better than the account he gave in their first meeting, the former champion was unable to recapture his title in February.

Scheduled to face off with Kim Jae Woong on August 4, Lineker knew that this fight was about more than racking up another win. In this fight, ‘Hands of Stone’ needed to prove that he hasn’t been passed by at the top of the division and that he is still a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

With a third-round TKO to snatch victory from the jaws of potential defeat, Lineker did exactly that, making a statement under the ONE Championship banner at the very last moment.

Though he may have struggled at points in the fight, the former bantamweight champion showed that what made him a world champion in the first place hasn’t gone anywhere.

On top of his own performance, John Lineker spoke in his post-event interviews about his opponent Kim Jae Woong, who provided him with a perfect dance partner to put on a show for the fans in Lumpinee:

“He was actually respectful. I mean, this is what we do, we’re fighting each other but I have no hard feelings. I respect him more now than before.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.