John Lineker satisfied and ‘very happy’ with explosive KO victory over Kim Jae Woong

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this past weekend, John Lineker was able to reverse his fortunes.

Earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7, the former ONE bantamweight champion was unable to recapture the title that he lost on the scales.

Facing Fabricio Andrade in a rematch for the vacant belt, ‘Hands of Stone’ was beaten by the better man on the night, forcing him to go back to the drawing board.

On August 4, one of the most devastating knockout artists in the world returned to the Circle, looking to put that past behind him and keep moving forward.

Drawing Kim Jae Woong as his return opponent, fans highlighted the match-up as a potential fight of the night contender and it lived up to expectations.

Despite a strong showing from his opponent, Lineker proved that at this point in his career, one thing still holds true and that’s that you cannot count him out for a split second.

Turning the fight on its head in the final moments, the former champion produced another TKO win to add to his impressive finish rate.

Digging deep to pull off a much-needed win, Lineker proved why he is a former world champion by facing adversity and battling through it.

In his post-event interviews with ONE Championship, John Lineker reviewed his performance, pointing out that winning at all costs is the main takeaway.

“It’s very good," said Lineker. "It was very gratifying when I came out with the victory. I’m very happy with this win.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back in full via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.