John Lineker says he was ‘comfortable’ on the canvas against Kim Jae Woong

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is known for his dynamite power.

The 33-year-old Brazilian MMA veteran is one of the most explosive and aggressive punchers in ONE Championship. When you hear the name John Lineker, you expect all action and excitement on the feet. You rarely think of Lineker ever taking fights to the ground.

However, ‘Hands of Stone’ proved in his last fight that he is just as comfortable with his back on the canvas as he is punching the lights out on his opponents.

In an interview with South China Morning Post after the events of ONE Fight Night 13, Lineker talked about finally being able to showcase his grappling skills in ONE Championship.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“You know, I'm comfortable with [my] jiu-jitsu to stay there and [keep] the fight there [on the ground].”

See the interview below:

Lineker battled dangerous South Korean ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. After a back-and-forth war for three rounds, Lineker hurt Kim with a clubbing left in the final moments of the fight and immediately went for the finish, which he completed with just four seconds left on the clock.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.