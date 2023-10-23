John Lineker says Jonathan Haggerty’s kicking game could lead to knockout win over Fabricio Andrade

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker thinks that Jonathan Haggerty is not only capable of beating Fabricio Andrade in their upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title bout at ONE Fight Night 16, but also has the power to knock him out.

‘Hands of Stone’ weighed in on the upcoming world title fight between Andrade and Haggerty in his most recent interview with ONE Championship and bared that ‘The General’s’ kicking game will be too much for ‘Wonder Boy’ to handle.

Lineker said:

“I think he’ll explore the kicks a lot, and I believe Jonathan Haggerty can get a knockout.”

Both Andrade and Haggerty are fresh off their triumphant world title fights, with the former stopping Lineker in their ONE bantamweight world title rematch in February 2023 via fourth-round TKO and the latter knocking out Nong-O Hama in their ONE Fight Night 9 bout in April 2023.

The winner of this clash will be the third athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to capture a world title in two different sports.

Aside from his victory against Lineker, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion also has victories over Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il.

Meanwhile, Lineker has fully redeemed himself and earned another world title short with Andrade after scoring a last-second TKO finish of Kim Jae Woong in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 and unanimously beating the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman a month later at ONE Fight Night 14.

Catch him in action at ONE Fight Night 16 next month. The stacked card will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.