John Lineker seeks ‘perfect’ version of himself after losing bantamweight crown

John Lineker has put the focus on perfecting his fight game in every possible aspect ahead of his highly anticipated return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

‘Hands of Stone’ will look to get back in the win column after coming up short in his ONE bantamweight world title clash with Fabricio Andrade in February. Welcoming him back inside the ring will be fellow knockout artist Kim Jae Woong.

Before the two men strap on the four-ounce gloves for a scrap inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, John Lineker spoke to ONE Championship about the progress he has made in the gym since surrendering the bantamweight crown:

“At the gym, we have been training more, focusing more on what I need to improve,” Lineker said. “I've been trying to perfect myself in everything – boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. I've been training a lot. And always focused on my goal, which is to come back strong for the game and fight for the title again.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Tune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on August 4 for all the chaos



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live… pic.twitter.com/4hW545Fzsz Two massive World Title fights, Tawanchai's ONE kickboxing debut, the return of John Lineker, and much MORE — ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video is absolutely stackedTune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on August 4 for all the chaos #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Considering his only career loss under the ONE banner has come against Fabricio Andrade, it’s possible that ‘Hands of Stone’ could secure a world title rematch with ‘Wonder Boy’ should he score a statement victory against his South Korean opposition.

Like Lineker, Kim Jae Woong will be looking to fight his way back into the win column after dropping three of his last four bouts, including a unanimous decision loss against Shoko Sato in January.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.