John Lineker shares the secret to keeping his world-ending knockout power

Brazilian mixed martial arts star John Lineker has been known for his tremendous knockout power, which he said he constantly builds on in training.

In the MMA game for more than a decade now, ‘Hands of Stone’ has become a noted KO artist in all of the organizations he has competed in, the last five years under ONE Championship.

33-year-old Lineker said the power behind his punches is really something he makes it a point to develop in training, telling the promotion in an interview:

“I do specific training so I don’t lose that power in my punches. I do physical preparation work in three periods. First I work on strength, lifting weights above my body weight – I can bench [375 pounds] on the bench press.”

John Lineker’s vaunted knockout power is something he wants to showcase once again when he returns to action on August 4 in Bangkok at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The American Top Team affiliate will take on South Korean Kim Jae Woong in a bantamweight MMA clash, part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

John Lineker is looking to swing back to the win column after absorbing a technical knockout loss in his most recent fight back in February.

The 5’2” dynamo lost to fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title, unable to continue beyond the fourth round because of the telling hits he absorbed throughout.

John Lineker used to hold the bantamweight gold until he was stripped of it for missing weight in his first title showdown against Andrade last October. Said fight, however, was ruled a no-contest.

Kim Jae Woong, 30, for his part, is also out to bounce back following a loss by unanimous decision to Shoko Sato of Japan in January.

A former No. 1 featherweight title contender, ‘The Fighting God’ has been competing in the bantamweight division of late.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.