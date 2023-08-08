John Lineker willing to “fight anybody” to earn a trilogy with Fabricio Andrade

Brazilian mixed martial arts star John Lineker wants another shot at the ONE bantamweight world title and is willing to fight whoever stands in his way to get there.

‘Hands of Stone’ was one of the winners at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

There he defeated South Korean Kim Jae Woong by technical knockout (punches) in the third round of their catchweight MMA showdown.

The win kicked off John Lineker’s push to earn a trilogy title showdown against reigning ONE bantamweight world champion and fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following his victory, the 33-year-old American Top Team standout said his latest win was further proof that he remains the top contender in the division and that he is willing to continue proving it against any opponent.

John Lineker said:

“I think I’ve shown that I’m the title contender. If the [promotion] wants me to fight somebody else, I'm an employee of ONE and I'll fight anybody they want to.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, John Lineker used a fiery finish to swing the tide in his favor big time.

Sensing that he was down in the judges’ scorecards in the closing moments of the fight, ‘Hands of Stone’ dug deep and threw ferocious punches.

A booming straight left to the face dropped Kim Jae Woong and from there John Lineker followed it up with more telling blows, eventually forcing the referee to call a stop to the match with just four seconds left.

Lineker used to hold the ONE bantamweight world title until he was stripped of it in the lead-up to his first title showdown with Andrade last October for missing weight. Said match still pushed through but ended in a no-contest.

The two then met in February for the vacant bantamweight world title, with Andrade winning by TKO as Lineker was unable to continue past the fourth round after absorbing so much damage to his face.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.