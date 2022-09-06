"He's gonna talk about somebody else cheating" - John McCarthy amused by Chael Sonnen accusing Leon Edwards of cheating in title fight

John McCarthy has chimed in on Chael Sonnen's recent comments about Leon Edwards.

In the latest episode of the 'Weighing in' podcast, McCarthy was amused that Sonnen accused Edwards of cheating at UFC 278. McCarthy believes that 'The American Gangster' himself would have used any means necessary to win a fight:

"The greatest line ever is that Chael Sonnen, the guy who cheated more than anybody that's out there, man... If there was a line to cross, he was standing on top of it, right? And he's gonna talk about somebody else cheating. That's f**king great. I love him."

You can watch the clip of John McCarthy and Josh Thomson speaking about Sonnen's comments below:

Sonnen recently came out and accused 'Rocky' of cheating in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. According to 'The American Gangster', Edwards grabbed the fence multiple times to prevent being taken down. Sonnen believes that if it wasn't for Edwards' tactics, Usman could have possibly finished him on the ground.

Dana White weighs in on Chael Sonnen's accusations againt Leon Edwards

UFC president Dana White also recently discussed Chael Sonnen's remarks about Leon Edwards. According to White, 'Rocky' won his fight against Usman with a headkick and it was unfair of Sonnen to undermine his victory by accusing him of cheating:

"He [Leon Edwards] became champion with a head kick. He didn't win by grabbing the fence. I mean he got absolutely dominated in that whole fight excpet for that couple of minutes in the first round. He got absolutely dominated and you know, that's completely unfair of Chael Sonnen to say that. That kid sucked it up, dug down deep and landed literally the perfect head kick with like a minute left in the fight. So I would say that that's silly, ridiculous and absolutely unfair to say."

Leon Edwards performed well in the beginning of his fight against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. In the first round, he scored a takedown and became the first man to do so against Usman in the UFC.

However, the 35-year-old bounced back and used his grappling skills to overwhelm Edwards. When it looked like Usman was going to cruise to a decision victory, 'Rocky' landed a vicious headkick in the last minute of the fight and finished 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Edited by John Cunningham