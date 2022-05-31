John McCarthy believes Kamaru Usman would get "lit up" against Nick Diaz

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy thinks Kamaru Usman will get "lit up" by Nick Diaz in a hypothetical matchup.

This comes after Diaz revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that he's eyeing a title fight against Kamaru Usman in his highly-anticipated return to action.

As far as McCarthy is concerned, Diaz has a massive advantage in the striking department. During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"If there's one thing that you'd know about Nick, he's gonna come and give you everything that he's got. Would I mind seeing him against Kamaru? No, I wouldn't, other than this: Kamaru would stand with him until he started getting lit up. And then he's gonna go and use his wrestling – which he should, not saying he shouldn't – but what is Nick always complaining about? People wrestling and it's always on the ground."

Check out John McCarthy's comments below:

The last time Diaz fought was in September 2021 against Robbie Lawler. He ended up losing the fight via technical knockout (retirement).

The Stockton-based fighter also hasn't won a fight since October 2011. He dropped three straight against Carlos Condit, Georges St-Pierre, and Lawler, with a no-contest against Anderson Silva.

Nick Diaz says he wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the title

Nick Diaz has made it clear that he's looking to fight for the UFC welterweight title. According to Diaz, fighting an up-and-comer at this stage of his career doesn't sound appealing to him. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"I'd rather fight for the title. Yeah, if I'm gonna fight, I wanna fight for the title. Yeah, and here's the thing, they wanna say I have to fight a bunch of guys and stuff like that, but you know what? It's a bigger fight to skip all the mess. I don't need to go in there and get my a** whooped by those young guys anyway."

Watch Nick Diaz's interview below:

However, it's unlikely that Diaz would get a championship opportunity given his string of losses over the past several years. Nonetheless, the former Strikeforce welterweight titleholder revealed that he's gearing up for an end-of-the-year comeback.

