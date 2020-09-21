Veteran mixed martial arts official John McCarthy has accused the UFC of making up “fake statistics” about the promotion's rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev during last night’s UFC Vegas 11 broadcast.

In a main card scrap at UFC Vegas 11 in Nevada, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev went up against middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert. Ahead of the fight, Chimaev had promised to finish Meerschaert early and the former delivered bigtime. Khazmat Chimaev picked up another jaw-dropping stoppage win by putting Meerschaert to sleep just 17-seconds into the first round.

"Big" John McCarthy was left mighty impressed by Khazmat Chimaev’s stellar performance on the night, however, he was irate at the “fake stats” used by the UFC to highlight the Swedish fighter during the pre and post-fight breakdowns.

Ahead of the fight, UFC reporter Megan Olivi claimed that if he managed to beat Meerschaert, Khamzat Chimaev would become the fastest fighter in UFC history to bag three straight wins.

John McCarthy claims that it isn't entirely true and by tinkering with facts, the promotion is actually undermining the glorious achievements of hall of famers like Royce Gracie.

“The only bad thing in this is, and I get it, the UFC is trying to push him (Chimaev), and I don’t blame them. He is a stud. OK, this guy is a stud. But the first thing they (the UFC) say before the fight is ‘if he wins this one he is the first one to win three fights the fastest in UFC’. And I am just like – come on man. You’ve got better stats to come up with than fake stats.”

John McCarthy continued to explain his sentiments on the Weighing In Podcast with Josh Thomson:

“There used to be tournaments, OK. People can say whatever they want about old guys, new guys, modern era or pioneer thing. But look, the UFC was set up on guys were fighting three fights a night. Then four fights, and then it all went back to three fights for a long time. Then it was two fights a night. So why are you trying to come up with bullshit stats that mean nothing?”

John McCarthy later took to Twitter to express his his displeasure with the promotion and Megan Olivi for incorrectly hailing Khazmat Chimaev as the fastest guy to win 3 fights in the UFC.