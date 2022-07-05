"Izzy doesn't have that one-punch knockout power" - John McCarthy breaks down potential Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya fight

Israel Adesanya recently called out former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira for his next middleweight title defense. Former UFC referee John McCarthy has now weighed in on a potential fight between Adesanya and Pereira.

According to McCarthy, 'Poatan' matches up well with the middleweight champion in terms of their physical attributes. The former UFC referee also believes that Adesanya lacks the one-punch knockout power unlike his Brazilian adversary. The 59-year-old recently said on the Weighing In podcast:

"Both very strong and actually I think Alex is a little bit stronger. A little physically stronger. I think Izzy doesn't get as tired as I've seen Alex at times. They matchup incredibly well, but lets be honest, Alex got a knock out against him [Adesanya]. He knocked him out. I mean he knocked him out. And he's got that kind of power. Izzy doesn't have that one-punch knockout power the same as Alex. Alex has got that it when it comes to power. One shot and he can put you out."

Watch the latest episode of Weighing In below:

Alex Pereira added another highlight to his reels with a vicious knockout win over Sean Strickland at UFC 276 last Saturday. Israel Adesanya went on to defend his middleweight strap against Jared Cannonier later that night via a unanimous decision. Post-fight, 'The Last Stylebender' confirmed that he will be facing Pereira for his next title defense.

Israel Adesanya opened up as betting favorite against Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira has two kickboxing wins over Israel Adesanya, including a knockout in 2016. Despite 'Poatan' being the only fighter to have knocked out Adesanya, the oddmakers have faith in 'The Last Stylebender'.

Don’t forget Alex Pereira is the only person to ever KO Israel Adesanya Don’t forget Alex Pereira is the only person to ever KO Israel Adesanya 😤https://t.co/jYCuPl83Vv

Adesanya opened up as a slight -180 favorite against 'Poatan' who started as a +160 underdog. However, the line was hardly open before money came pouring in for Pereira, swaying the odds to -165 and +145.

Israel Adesanya -165 (20/33)

Alex Pereira +145 (29/20)



The early money is on Pereira as the odds opened at Adesanya -180 (5/9) and Pereira at +160 (8/5).



The early money is on Pereira as the odds opened at Adesanya -180 (5/9) and Pereira at +160 (8/5).

While confirming Pereira as his next opponent, Adesanya welcomed the pressure that comes with the opportunity to avenge his losses. 'The Last Stylebender' told reporters during the UFC 276 post-fight presser:

"I’m facing the guy who’s beat me in kickboxing, and now he’s still chasing me because he knows I’m the king and he wants to try and get that away from me. You guys see what happens when my back’s against the wall, when I really have that pressure."

Watch Adesanya's appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

