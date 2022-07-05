John McCarthy details one thing about Israel Adesanya that's "absolutely unique"

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy explained just how sophisticated Israel Adesanya's technique is.

In the aftermath of UFC 276, Adesanya received criticism for what many believed was an underwhelming performance against Jared Cannonier. However, McCarthy continues to remain impressed with Adesanya as he explained the champion's "unique" ability in the striking department

Discussing Adesanya's performance at UFC 276 with his co-host, Josh Thomson, during a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"Look, there's one thing about Izzy that is absolutely unique. His balance and the way that he can actually bend his body in a way to avoid a shot, but then actually throw and throw with a little bit of snap and balance still. He's amazing as far as what he can do and what he can throw off-balance, but it still has power on it and it looks like it's balanced. In the stand-up, he;s dangerous everywhere."

Last Saturday, Adesanya notched his fifth UFC middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier. The win improved the champion's record to 23-1 as well as kept his unblemished middleweight record intact.

Israel Adesanya calls out Alex Pereira after UFC 276 win

Israel Adesanya knew exactly who his next opponent would likey be.

After a comfortable victory over Jared Cannonier last Saturday, Adesanya called out his former rival Alex Pereira, who also won his fight earlier in the event. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"We know who's next, that's 'Poatan'. Trust me, the first time I told you, it was an error on my part spamming that right hand, but that was in kickboxing. It's easy to knockout that homeboy or what's that hillbilly's name [Sean Strickland], because he was parrying the jabs. But like I said in the press conference, next time I put you on skates, you're gonna get frozen like Elsa. I'll leave it at that."

Pereira owns two victories, including a devastating knockout over Adesanya during their professional kickboxing days. However, a lot has changed since then.

Over the years, Adesanya has ascended to the pinnacle of his division, while Pereira has only had a few MMA fights on his resume. That said, the reigning UFC middleweight champion opened up as an early betting favorite over the presumed top contender.

