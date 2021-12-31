John McCarthy explains why Conor McGregor shouldn't receive title shot upon UFC return

John McCarthy has laid out why Conor McGregor should not jump right back into title contention after he completes his recovery from the broken tibia he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor has called out current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who also appears open to a potential fight against the Irishman. However, 'Notorious' holds only one win in the UFC lightweight division, and went 0-2 in 2021.

Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy agreed that McGregor is treated differently because of the tremendous attention he brings to the promotion and the sport in general. However, the former UFC referee also feels the Irishman's recent record does not deserve a title shot:

"Having lost his last couple of fights, you can not put him into a title fight. If you put him into a title fight, you are making every other fighter in that division basically say: 'so we are s***, it doesn't matter what we do, you're gonna do whatever you want.' It doesn't work for you, he's gonna at least have to get that win."

Check out the full clip from the Weighing In podcast below:

Who will Conor McGregor face when he returns from injury?

With a title fight hopefully out of the picture, Conor McGregor should instead turn his attention to some of the other big names in the division. Michael Chandler has been vocal in his willingness to face the Irishman, and despite going 1-2 in 2021, he has become a massive fan favorite in the UFC.

Conor McGregor also has the option of a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz. Both men have a win apiece, and considering their careers are nearer the end than the beginning, now may be the time to cash in on their rivalry.

