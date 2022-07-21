"They owe him!" - 'Big' John McCarthy feels that the UFC should allow Frankie Edgar to name the venue and opponent for his retirement fight

Frankie Edgar recently came out and stated that he only has one more fight left in him before he calls it quits on his MMA career.

'The Answer' said that he wished to fight Dominick Cruz at Madison Square Garden in his farewell fight.

John McCarthy thinks that the UFC veteran should have a say in the choice of opponent and venue for his last fight in MMA's premier promotion. During the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, the former UFC referee said:

"That [Edgar vs Cruz] would be a fantastic fight to be in Madison Square Garden. Look, Frankie Edgar, I'm not saying the UFC owes him anything, they owe him! This guy has been there for them... Frankie Edgar should be able to write his own ticket on who he fights, where he fights, when he fights. He has been the man, he is the man. I will miss him but absolutely, he should be able to get that fight."

Catch the clip from the podcast below:

Frankie Edgar has wins in three different UFC divisions

Edgar has had an illustrious career in the UFC. During his time in the promotion, the former lightweight champion has competed in three different weight divisions.

'The Answer' started his UFC journey as a lightweight and went on to become the champion. He defeated fighters like Gray Maynard, B.J. Penn and Sean Sherk during his time as a 155lber.

Edgar then moved down to featherweight and found success there. He defeated the likes of Charles Oliveira, Chad Mendes, Urijah Faber, Cub Swanson and Yair Rodriguez, but never managed to win the title.

Moving further down in weight, the 40-year-old started competing as a bantamweight and scored a win against Pedro Munhoz in 2020. However, in his last two fights, 'The Answer' has suffered brutal knockout defeats at the hands of Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera.

If Edgar's next fight is indeed his last, it might be a good decision as the MMA veteran is likely past his prime and should not take any more physical damage in competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far