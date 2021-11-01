'I think he has a hard time with Colby Covington' - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss how Khamzat Chimaev would fare against top UFC welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev established himself as a legitimate welterweight contender after his dominant victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Renowned MMA referee John McCarthy and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson discussed Chimaev's future. They analyzed how 'Borz' would match up against elite welterweights like Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards.

Thomson said:

"I think no matter what, he has a hard time with Colby Covington, and [Kamaru Usman]. I think Covington may just press the pace, because I haven't seen [Khamzat] for more than three rounds. So I don't know how he'll do in a five-round fight!"

The Russian-born Swedish fighter submitted 'The Leech' via a rear-naked choke at the pay-per-view.

McCarthy and Thomson further discussed how Gilbert Burns would matchup against Khamzat Chimaev. They claimed 'Durinho' could pose a significant threat to the Swede.

"He does [have better stand-up than Burns], and he's way longer," commented 'Big' John McCarthy. "I think they're close, they both have power. I think [Chimaev] is longer and Gilbert will have to be reaching to get to him. Gilbert is not going to be able to just take him down. He'll have to hit him with a shot first... Chimaev is gonna get that takedown, because he's fast. And speed changes the equation quickly... Right now, at his age, with the skillset he possesses, he's good!"

The podcasting duo also commented on Khamzat Chimaev's chances of defeating Leon Edwards and 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

McCarthy stated that Leon Edwards would give Chimaev a complex challenge and that 'Rocky' is an intriguing potential fight for the Swede.

Watch John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss Khamzat Chimaev at the 40:30 mark of the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev called out Kamaru Usman after his UFC 267 win

After his thunderous performance against Li Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev called out welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. 'Borz' stated he had to come to 'take everything.'

He also announced his intent to compete for UFC gold in the near future. During an interview with ESPN MMA, Chimaev called out welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

"Usman! Stay there bro! I'm coming for you!"

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his welterweight belt against Colby Covington at UFC 268. The duo first squared off at UFC 245 in December 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' picked up a fifth-round TKO win on the night.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with ESPN MMA below:

