"One of the best tweets ever!" - John McCarthy lauds Rafael Fiziev's callout of Justin Gaethje after 'The Highlight' accused Conor McGregor of PED usage

In response to Justin Gaethje's comments on Conor McGregor, Rafael Fiziev demanded a fight with the former UFC interim lightweight champion. John McCarthy explains why it's one of the best callouts in recent memory.

As he prepares to make his octagon return, 'The Highlight' discussed the possibility of facing Conor McGregor, even if the Irishman is on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). He admitted that he's willing to take steroids to make it a "fair competition." The 33-year-old has been out of competition since his submission loss to Charles Oliveira in May.

During a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy spoke about Rafael Fiziev's well-worded tweet directed at Justin Gaethje, insisting that the Kazakh's statement was "perfect":

"I love that statement, that is f***ing perfect. I want you to think about this, how much better could you have written something? 'I'm available for fair competition, bro. Unless you're worried that my skills will make it unfair.' You gotta love that. That is one of the best tweets ever! I love that one. It's clean and it says everything and I'm being honest, if you're Fiziev, this is the best fight for you. This is a guy that will not try to take you down, he's not gonna try take you down, he's going to stand with you."

Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev @RafaelFiziev MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."



Full interview with youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR ▶️ youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k https://t.co/D3bQMeunmS USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaethje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaethje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

After scoring a vicious knockout of Rafael dos Anjos last time out and extending his winning run to six, the No.7-ranked lightweight Fiziev made it clear that he's searching for a higher-placed opponent and hopes to climb the rankings.

Although he puts on a must-watch display every time he enters the cage, Gaethje has won just one of his last three fights and desperately needs a win if he wants to remain in title contention.

Why is Conor McGregor receiving PED accusations?

Since his hiatus from MMA to recover from injury, Conor McGregor has been enjoying life and traveling the world with his family. So, why is he being accused of taking PEDs?

The accusations started as a joke by mixed martial arts fans after the Dublin native showcased his new frame and bulked-up physique in multiple posts on his social media accounts.

Despite there being no proof, the presumption of Conor McGregor's PED usage grew stronger when it was revealed that the former two-division UFC champion hadn't been tested by USADA for close to a year.

