John McCarthy praises ringside physician for allowing T.J. Dillashaw to continue fighting at UFC Vegas 32

Renowned former MMA referee and broadcaster John McCarthy commended the ringside physician at UFC Vegas 32 for not stopping the T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen main event bout. The physician allowed Dillashaw to continue fighting even though the former bantamweight champion suffered a nasty cut above his right eye.

On his MMA podcast 'Weighing In', McCarthy was all praise for the doctors present at octagon-side for giving T.J. Dillashaw the opportunity to fight until the end with a deep cut. Speaking to co-host Josh Thomson, John McCarthy said:

"Let's give a.. [shoutout] to the ringside physician for Nevada to let that fight go, 'cause when you get the up and down [cut] doctors are quick to stop fights."

McCarthy was an MMA referee for a long time, becoming one of the most respected figures in the sport. He explained why doctors are usually spontaneous in stopping fights following big cuts on fighters' faces.

"... they cross multiple muscular structures there, and it's a problem because it [cut] can go down to your tear duct, there's all kinds of things that can happen and they do not like those" explained McCarthy.

'Big' John continued:

"... but it was a good job of just maintaining it, checking it and letting a guy fight through it, this is what you have to do."

Clearly, the doctor made the right call. T.J. Dillashaw managed to secure a decision win over Cory Sandhagen to get right back in the title race in the bantamweight division.

Watch the full episode of 'Weighing In' below:

T.J. Dillashaw is looking to bounce back to the title

After being suspended for two years, T.J. Dillashaw produced a stupendous performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. He proved that he is still one of the best bantamweights in the world and can still compete at the highest level.

He did not shy away from putting his thoughts into words in the post-fight interview, where he stated that the race to the belt would be "easy money" for him.

“That was the real title fight in the weight division.”@TJDillashaw believes he reminded everyone that he is the cream of the crop in the bantamweight division with his split decision win over Cory Sandhagen.



Edited by Jack Cunningham