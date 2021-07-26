"Welcome to the real world" - John McCarthy predicts how the Logan Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight goes

Logan Paul made his way into pugilistic circles after earning all his fame from the YouTube and entertainment business. While many are quick to discredit his legitimacy as a boxer, John McCarthy, for one, is willing to give him credit where it's due. Still, he believes that Anderson Silva will emerge victorious against Logan Paul without so much as breaking a sweat, and he's not alone.

Anderson Silva sure looks comfortable in a boxing ring 👀



The Spider is showboating against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/WBZUJyyiYV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

Ever since Paul emerged from his fight against Floyd Mayweather with his wits about him, he has been masquerading around town as a new man. However, John McCarthy feels Logan Paul has bitten off more than he can chew by targeting a fight against Anderson Silva.

"It's going to take a round and a half and Anderson will have Logan Paul figured out, and he will start lighting him up. Welcome to the real world, with Logan Paul it's about that time," declared McCarthy.

John McCarthy explains why this bout will be a novel experience for Logan Paul

'Big' John refuses to take anything away from Paul's performances against smaller and lighter boxers. However, a bout against Anderson Silva would certainly be a rude awakening.

"You're not fighting the Gronkowski brothers, who can't box. And you're not fighting a guy that's a 150lbs. You're fighting a guy who's about 190lbs and will walk into the ring at 200-205lbs easy. And he's got length on you too, and he's going to start hitting you with some power. We'll see how you do!" said McCarthy.

John McCarthy has seen a lifetime's worth of in-ring action and his words have a tremendous amount of weight. Fans should only bet against his analysis at their own peril. However, considering how the nature of boxing is extremely volatile, one cannot truly rule Logan Paul out, for he arguably has a puncher's chance.

A win against Anderson Silva could offer Logan Paul the last morsel of legitimacy he needs to be recognized as an actual threat in the boxing circuit. However, in the art of sweet science, talk comes cheaper. Therefore, Logan Paul will have to work much harder to see this challenge through to the end.

Watch John McCarthy and Josh Thomson talk about the fight below:

