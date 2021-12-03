"He's gonna grab a hold of someone and start mauling them" - John McCarthy reacts to Khamzat Chimaev calling out Brock Lesnar for a fight

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off a spectacular win over Li Jingliang and has called numerous names in the 170-pound division. The rising UFC star has now issued a challenge to a number of UFC legends, including former champion Brock Lesnar.

On the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson were asked to comment on Chimaev's social media callouts. McCarthy, who loved the idea of calling out big names and legends, suggested how it favors 'Borz' since he's not in the same weight class as Lesnar and also explained how the latter would maul his opponent if he were to get in a fight. McCarthy said:

"I love it. I think what he [Chimaev] is doing is fantastic because it doesn't matter. Look, is Brock Lesnar going to come out and smash him? No. Could Brock come out and smash him? There is a reason there are weight classes, okay? And yes, Brock doesn't like getting punched. He doesn't have to get punched. He's going to grab a hold of someone and just start mauling them. But, I love what Khamzat is doing. It's perfect. I love when he went after DC and I love what DC did in response. 10-0 DC but you got to love a guy that is confident enough to say - you know what, I will take you on in whatever you want."

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Daniel Cormier and GSP

After challenging Brock Lesnar to a fight, Khamzat Chimaev invited former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier to a wrestling match.

Soon after calling Cormier, 'The Wolf' issued a challenge to former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre for a fight.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre

The undefeated welterweight star was last seen in action during a freestyle wrestling match against UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson in Sweden. Chimaev won the match via decision and has called out many fighters using his social media since then. While he seems eager to test his skills in MMA or in a wrestling match, there doesn't seem to be any takers for his offers just yet.

