John McCarthy reveals how old Stephen Thompson would have to be to become the 'oldest guy to fight in the UFC'

'Big' John McCarthy has revealed an interesting fact about UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson and his desire to continue fighting for years to come.

On an episode of his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy, along with co-host Josh Thomson, responded to 'Wonderboy's recent comments. The veteran contender claimed he wants to become the oldest fighter to compete in the UFC. Discussing that, McCarthy said:

"You saw that he said that he wanted to be the oldest fighter to fight in the UFC? Do you know what age that would be? 51! [That was] Ron van Clief. Go back to UFC 4, he fought Royce Gracie, he was 51 years of age... Randy [Couture] was 47."

Catch McCarthy's comments during the Weighing In podcast below:

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Stephen Thompson is currently 38 years old and has been in the UFC since 2012. He's fought for the welterweight championship twice in his illustrious career to date, both times against Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 and UFC 209. However, he was unable to secure the title on both occasions.

LightxFang @FangxLight @yards006 @gamemasterruell Another similar fight this reminds me of. Is Tyron Woodley vs WonderBoy rematch. There was more action, but they fought cautious as fuck. This happened here with Yoel and Israel. Both scared of each other power, too much respect! #UFC248 @yards006 @gamemasterruell Another similar fight this reminds me of. Is Tyron Woodley vs WonderBoy rematch. There was more action, but they fought cautious as fuck. This happened here with Yoel and Israel. Both scared of each other power, too much respect! #UFC248 https://t.co/OwzaJ0Uk1I

'Wonderboy' is known across the world of mixed martial arts as one of the most accomplished strikers in UFC history. He was also a training partner of former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

One of the most likable fighters in the UFC, he has been unofficially awarded the title of the 'NMF' or 'The Nicest Motherf***er', as opposed to the BMF title held by Jorge Masvidal.

ESPN MMA @espnmma After his most recent win, @WonderboyMMA was officially awarded the NMF belt 🏆 After his most recent win, @WonderboyMMA was officially awarded the NMF belt 🏆 https://t.co/mk8CyzRWr0

Stephen Thompson released an apologetic statement after his loss to Belal Muhammad

Stephen Thompson recently lost to Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 45 via unanimous decision. The American kickboxing specialist is now 2-2 in his last four fights.

In a manner true to himself, Stephen Thompson released a humble and apologetic statement following his loss to the No.5-ranked UFC welterweight. 'Wonderboy' took to Instagram with a post that read:

"I want to apologize to my coaches, my family, and my fans for my performance. I'm motivated not broken."

The 38-year-old has defeated many notable names inside the octagon, including Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, Robert Whittaker and Matt Brown.

Despite his recent setbacks, 'Wonderboy' is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining and loved welterweights in UFC history. Whatever is next for him, fans will certainly remain excited to see him in action.

Also Read Article Continues below

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 My favourite wonderboy knockout My favourite wonderboy knockout https://t.co/D3AssDnLYa

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Harvey Leonard