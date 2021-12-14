"It's used too much" - John McCarthy says the UFC uses GOAT status 'with everybody'

Big John McCarthy shared his thoughts on the use of the term ‘GOAT’ when describing fighters, such as Amanda Nunes. The critique arose from McCarthy discussing fighters who have been deemed GOATs by the UFC.

'Big' John believes the term 'GOAT' is thrown around too freely in the UFC atmosphere. He claimed that commentators call other fighters 'The GOAT' prematurely, creating a frenzy among the fans on who truly is the greatest of all time.

In a recent interview posted to the Weighing In Xtra official YouTube channel, John McCarthy shared his opinion on the overuse of the phrase. The legendary MMA referee remarked:

"The UFC uses goat status with everybody... They've made it to where the fans actually... They buy into it. They believe… as soon as the guy becomes champion. This is the greatest of all time. Not true… It's used too much."

'Big' John McCarthy has shared the octagon with great fighters such as Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones.

Watch the full clip of 'Big' John McCarthy on Weighing In Xtra below:

Amanda knew she was getting tired: Big John McCarthy breaks down UFC 269 fight

‘Big’ John McCarthy broke down the fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena at UFC 269 during the same interview with Weighing In Xtra. McCarthy observed that Nunes’ body language showed her weariness coming into the second round.

‘Big’ John astutely remarked:

“I look at the way Amanda looked as far as how she came out... She came out strong, but she quickly... She was trying to knock Julianna out… Julianna chose at least to make Amanda work. She at least made Amanda at times have to strain... just make her work past her comfort zone. You look at body language and you look at Amanda coming out for the second round. Amanda knew, 'I'm getting tired.'"

'The Lioness’ was defeated in a match set for five rounds against ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ via rear-naked choke in the second round. Her victory marks her first time ever holding UFC gold, as the only accolade she had prior was winning The Ultimate Fighter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar