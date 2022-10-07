"Dana White's the reason you're not gonna see that" - John McCarthy speculates why cross-promotional superfight between Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull won't happen

'Big' John McCarthy is a former professional MMA referee who currently works as a Bellator commentator. He is also known for being the co-host of the Weighing In podcast.

Having been involved in mixed martial arts since its inception in the 1990s, he has a firm grasp on the dynamics that make up the sport. Hence, he believes that a potential superfight between current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull won't happen.

Despite being a massive fan of the hypothetical matchup, McCarthy doesn't think Dana White will make it happen.

On the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, he said:

"I would love to see that fight... Dana White's the reason you're not gonna see that fight. Scott Coker would make that fight. Scott Coker has nothing to lose making that fight. But Dana has stuff to lose making that fight, and I'm not putting Dana down in any fashion here."

Watch the video below from 58:20:

John McCarthy is highlighting the concern that the narrative of the UFC having the best MMA talent in the world will crumble if Pitbull defeats Volkanovski.

John McCarthy agrees with Anthony Smith that Bo Nickal would beat Khamzat Chimaev in wrestling

John McCarthy is the latest person to claim that Bo Nickal would destroy Khamzat Chimaev in a wrestling match.

Since 'The Allen Assassin' called out 'Borz' following the American's second DWCS victory, multiple MMA pundits have stated that a wrestling match between the two wouldn't be competitive.

Chimaev is viewed as an unstoppable force in the octagon, often utilizing his wrestling skills to dominate opponents. However, many fans were surprised by the claim that he would lose to Nickal in wrestling.

McCarthy spoke to Josh Thomson on the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast and said:

"He's [Nickal] one of the top wrestlers in the sport just walking in right now. Khamzat Chimaev, great fighter, is he [Nickal] ready for him? I'm not sure. But if it was a wrestling match, Bo Nickal will wipe the mat with Khamzat Chimaev."

Last week, Anthony Smith said something very similar while talking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast.

"He [Nickal] will ragdoll Khamzat in a wrestling match. It wouldn't even be competitive, he's that f***ing good."

Watch the video below from 51:30:

Nickal and Chimaev will hopefully meet at some point in the future, and it will be interesting to see if John McCarthy and Anthony Smith are correct about there being a difference in the wrestling aspect of the two fighters.

