"Bobby's gonna touch him" - John McCarthy thinks Islam Makhachev will not have an easy outing against Bobby Green

John McCarthy believes Bobby Green might have an edge over Islam Makhachev in their upcoming bout at the headliner of UFC Vegas 49.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, the veteran referee was of the belief that Makhachev might have a hard time against Bobby Green's takedown defense and striking in their upcoming match. However, 'Big John' did not rule out the possibility of the Dagestani overcoming Green's skillset given Makhachev's strength and wrestling prowess.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Bobby Green vs. Islam Makhachev fight at UFC Vegas 49, McCarthy said:

"You're gonna find that Islam is going to have a very hard time taking Bobby down... If he gets in on the body lock, he will get it... because he is so good there. He's [Islam Makhachev] gonna have a hard time based upon where Bobby's hands are always at. And Bobby's gonna touch him. Now, I am not saying that Islam can't take it but Bobby's gonna touch him up. He's gonna get hit by him... All he needs to do is frustrate him."

Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

'King' recently secured a stunning victory against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. Following the win, he accepted a fight against Makhachev in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on short notice.

Green was called to fill in for Beneil Dariush after the top-five contender suffered a fibula fracture during training.

John McCarthy predicts the winner of a potential fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy stated that Jared Cannonier will look to use his ground game against Adesanya. The veteran referee lauded Cannonier's stand-up game but was of the view that Cannonier will showcase his wrestling skills against the reigning middleweight champion.

Breaking down the potential fight, John McCarthy said:

"You have to respect the guy that can hurt you with one shot, that’s Jared Cannonier. [Israel Adesanya] is the more technical guy. There is no doubt about it. He’s got more tools in the toolbox. He’s that guy that can do it all. It’s gonna cause Cannonier problems. Cannonier’s a guy that most of the time he doesn’t want to be on the ground [but] he’s going to want to be on the ground against Izzy. Somewhere along this, you’re gonna see Cannonier becoming a wrestler and trying to take him down.”

Watch John McCarthy give his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier fight below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku