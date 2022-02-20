Schedule for UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green are set to clash in the headliner of UFC Vegas 49 this weekend. The fight will be a catchweight bout and is scheduled to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on February 26.

Makhachev was initially booked to fight fellow lightweight contender Beneil Dariush in a No.1-contender's clash at the event. However, Dariush picked up an ankle injury heading into the fight and was forced to pull out. Green has agreed to fill in as a late replacement after having fought at UFC 271 just a week ago.

The co-main event features an interesting middleweight clash between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for UFC Vegas 49 below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 49 takes place on Thursday, February 24 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are set to take place on Friday, February 25 and can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Oddsmakers pick Islam Makhachev as overwhelming favorite to beat Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

Bobby Green will have the opportunity to cause a monumental upset against Islam Makhachev when the duo share the octagon this weekend. Heading into the fight, the veteran fighter has been pegged as a massive +400 underdog. This means you could win $400 by betting $100 on Green, if he is victorious (Odds courtesy BetOnline.ag).

Meanwhile, Makhachev is an overwhelming -600 favorite, meaning you'd have to bet $600 on the Dagestani fighter to win $100. Those who are putting their money on Green are going to thank their lucky stars if the prolific striker manages to pull off the unthinkable this Saturday.

